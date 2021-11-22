Tree lot opens Friday at Mtn. View High
The Spartans Tree Lot opens Friday at the Mountain View High football stadium. Trees also will be sold via delivery. Proceeds benefit MVHS athletics. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, then 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends and 5-8 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (650) 407-1932 or visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
MVHS Turkey Trot set for Thursday
The 12th annual Spartan Turkey Trot is scheduled Thanksgiving morning on the Mountain View High track, with a virtual option offered Thursday through Sunday. In-person registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and the 5K run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. The kids races follow at 9:30 and the Spartan Mile at 10 a.m. The top three males and females in the 5K and Spartan Mile win prizes. Virtual participants who submit their results can download and print a finisher’s certificate. Registration is $15-$40 and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. To register and for more information, visit SpartanTurkeyTrot.com.