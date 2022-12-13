Giants sign MV native to three-year deal

The San Francisco Giants last week agreed to a three-year contract with free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, a Mountain View native. The 31-year-old is a graduate of Mitty High. He spent the past five seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

