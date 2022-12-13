Giants sign MV native to three-year deal
The San Francisco Giants last week agreed to a three-year contract with free-agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, a Mountain View native. The 31-year-old is a graduate of Mitty High. He spent the past five seasons with the Seattle Mariners.
Owls win bowl game in decisive fashion
The Foothill College football team capped its season by trouncing West Hills 48-20 in the Dec. 3 Silicon Valley Bowl. The host Owls posted an 8-3 record this year.
MVHS tree lot benefits athletics
The Spartans Tree Lot is open at the Mountain View High football stadium. There are Noble, Nordman and Douglas firs available, along with wreaths, tree stands decorative reindeer and snowmen, and a Spartans ornament. Trees are also being sold via delivery (within 5 miles of the school). Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. Operating hours are 4:30-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. To order online and for more information, visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mountain View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants must show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
Free online courses serve parents, coaches
The National Federation for State High School Associations offers several free online courses for parents and coaches. To access the courses, visit nfhslearn.com/courses.
