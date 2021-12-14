SFHS grads honored for football seasons
Two St. Francis High graduates have been selected All-Mountain West Conference First Team for their performance on the football field this season: San Jose State defensive end Viliami Fehoko and Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams. Fehoko, a redshirt sophomore, registered seven sacks, broke up five passes and totaled 36 tackles for the fifth-place Spartans (5-7 overall). Williams, a junior, made three interceptions, broke up six passes and recorded 89 tackles for the second-place Bulldogs (9-3).
Tree lot now open at Mtn. View High
The Spartans Tree Lot is open at the Mountain View High football stadium. Noble firs and Nordman firs are offered, along with wreaths, tree stands and decorative reindeer. Trees are also being sold via delivery. Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. Operating hours are 5-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. For more information, call (650) 407-1932 or visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a head coach for diving, along with varsity and JV coaches for badminton. To apply, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks assistant coaches in a variety of sports. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/8hwxav5b.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.