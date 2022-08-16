Local football teams scrimmage Friday

The high school football season approaches, as the three local teams have scrimmages scheduled 6 p.m. Friday. Los Altos visits Fremont-Sunnyvale, Mountain View hosts Pioneer and St. Francis travels to Wilcox. The regular season kicks off next weekend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.