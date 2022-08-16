Local football teams scrimmage Friday
The high school football season approaches, as the three local teams have scrimmages scheduled 6 p.m. Friday. Los Altos visits Fremont-Sunnyvale, Mountain View hosts Pioneer and St. Francis travels to Wilcox. The regular season kicks off next weekend.
Chamber tourney tees off Monday
The 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic is set for Monday at Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m., as does the putting contest, with lunch following at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun start for the scramble-format tournament is at noon. The dinner party – featuring cocktails, silent auction and prize drawing – begins at 5 p.m. Registration is $395 or $100 for the party only. To register online and for more information, visit losaltoschamber.org/charity-golf-classic.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity coaches for wrestling and diving, along with junior varsity coaches for wrestling, girls basketball and badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse, along with a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com
