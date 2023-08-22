Flag football on hold at LAHS and MVHS

While some high schools in the state this year are offering girls flag football for the first time – the California Interscholastic Federation voted unanimously in February to sanction the sport – two local schools will not. Los Altos High athletic director Michelle Noeth and Mountain View High athletic director Tim Lugo both confirmed last week that their schools will not field teams in 2023-24. Lugo added that the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League, which both schools belong to, will likely add flag football next year.

