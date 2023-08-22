Flag football on hold at LAHS and MVHS
While some high schools in the state this year are offering girls flag football for the first time – the California Interscholastic Federation voted unanimously in February to sanction the sport – two local schools will not. Los Altos High athletic director Michelle Noeth and Mountain View High athletic director Tim Lugo both confirmed last week that their schools will not field teams in 2023-24. Lugo added that the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League, which both schools belong to, will likely add flag football next year.
Rec swims offered at MV’s Eagle Park
The city of Mountain View offers recreation swims 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4 at Eagle Park Pool, 650 Franklin St. The cost for residents is $4 for kids, $5 for adults and $11 for families; nonresidents pay $5 for kids, $6 for adults and $20 for families. The fee for all spectators is $3. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/98xe7xts.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer and badminton, along with a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity boys lacrosse coach and a JV girls lacrosse coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity head coach for girls flag football, an assistant coach for JV boys water polo and an assistant coach for freshman girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country for the current school year. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Trailblazer Race set for fall in Mtn. View
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s 29th annual Trailblazer Race is scheduled the morning of Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. Proceeds provide funds to maintain the trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.
