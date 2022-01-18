Sunday games OK due to COVID surge
As a result of the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Interscholastic Federation recently announced that it is temporarily suspending a bylaw prohibiting high school teams from playing on Sundays. If a CIF-sanctioned competition is postponed due to documented COVID cases or the quarantine resulting from such cases, the schools involved in those competitions may mutually agree to reschedule on a Sunday. The temporary suspension of Bylaw 504.M is only for competitions – not for practices or other team activities – and remains in effect for the winter sports season.
Deadline nears to apply for CIF Spirit of Sport Award
Monday (Jan. 24) is the deadline to apply for the CIF Spirit of Sport Award for the 2021-22 winter season. The California Interscholastic Federation recognizes one male and one female student-athlete during each season of sport for exemplary sportsmanship, school/community service and leadership. Winners receive a $1,000 scholarship, an award, a patch and in-person recognition at the CIF Federated Council event April 8 in Burbank. To apply and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
MVHS sets Tuesday for Spring Sports Night
Mountain View High’s Spring Sports Night for parents is slated 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25) via Zoom. After an overview of expectations and requirements, there will be team breakout sessions with coaches. Spring sports begin Jan. 31; online registration is open. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/df2bdnr7.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a local sports story or would like to comment on the section, email sports editor Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.