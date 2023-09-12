Trailblazer Race set for Sept. 24

Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s 29th annual Trailblazer Race is scheduled the morning of Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. Proceeds help maintain trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.