Trailblazer Race set for Sept. 24
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s 29th annual Trailblazer Race is scheduled the morning of Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. Proceeds help maintain trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.
Mountain View Boosters hosts golf tourney
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ sixth annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 22 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students and coaches; cost includes a school-related gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, including how to become a tournament sponsor, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
