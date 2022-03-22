Color Run set for April 2 at LAHS
Los Altos High’s sixth annual Color Run, a major fundraiser for the school’s athletic programs, is slated April 2. Race day registration starts at 9 a.m. and the community 5K fun run – featuring music, color checkpoints and prizes for the fastest times – begins at 10 a.m. (families and strollers welcome). Awards and games follow the on-campus run. Early registration is set for 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 1 at the school. Registration fees, which include a T-shirt, are $35 adults, $20 high school students, $10 children ages 6-13 and free for children under 6. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p6mnfa3.
Family fun run slated April 3 at Baylands
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled for the morning of April 3 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative preschool serving Los Altos and Mountain View. The Tot Trot is a 0.5K course for kids 8 and younger, with their parents if needed. The 5K is a timed race open to all. A family fun area will feature complimentary refreshments, games and a photo booth. To register and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
MVHS needs coach for girls water polo
Mountain View High seeks a girls water polo coach for the fall season. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for nearly every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mountain View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
