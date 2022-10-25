LAHS pumpkin patch closes Sunday
The Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters Pumpkin Patch runs through Sunday in the student parking lot. It is open 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend, extended to 8 p.m. this Friday. Proceeds benefit Los Altos athletics.
MVHS boosters host golf tourney Sunday
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ fifth annual golf tournament is set for Sunday at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students; cost includes a gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
Deadline for Spirit of Sport Award approaches
Monday is the deadline for high school seniors to apply for the 2022 Fall CIF Spirit of Sport Award. The California Interscholastic Federation recognizes one male and one female student-athlete each season of sport for exemplary sportsmanship, school/community service and leadership. Winners receive a patch, an award, scholarship money and recognition at a year-end dinner. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/23ecjrzm.
School’s family run slated for November
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot, scheduled Nov. 6 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School. The first race begins at 9 a.m. There also will be a family fun area. To register in advance ($25-$40) and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
