MV girls volleyball honored for grades
Last season’s Mountain View High girls volleyball team this month received a USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for its work in the classroom. The Spartans were among only 10 teams in the state and 425 in the nation to earn the award, which is sponsored by the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, the award honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
LAHS needs help with sports physicals
Los Altos High seeks doctors, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers to volunteer to assist with sports physicals scheduled 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4 in the school’s multipurpose room. Adult volunteers are also needed to help with registration, taking the athletes’ height and weight, setup and check out. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ymh4hbr8. For more information, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Women’s golf group welcomes members
Tuesday Toppers, a women’s nine-hole golf group with local members, tees off 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Pruneridge Golf Club in Santa Clara. Cost is $5, plus $22-$27 per round. For more information, visit pruneridgegolfclub.com/clinics.
