MV girls volleyball honored for grades

Last season’s Mountain View High girls volleyball team this month received a USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for its work in the classroom. The Spartans were among only 10 teams in the state and 425 in the nation to earn the award, which is sponsored by the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, the award honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

