SFHS hires alum as water polo coach

St. Francis High recently hired alum Evan Dellinger as coach of the varsity boys water polo team. Dellinger replaces longtime coach Terry O’Donnell, who stepped down after the fall season. Dellinger, who graduated from St. Francis in 2009, spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach for the Lancers. He is also coach of the Stanford Water Polo Club’s 18-and-under boys team. “It’s a huge privilege to assume this new role in a program that has given me so much over the years,” Dellinger said in a school press release. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to develop our players and build on what Terry O’Donnell has accomplished.”

