SFHS hires alum as water polo coach
St. Francis High recently hired alum Evan Dellinger as coach of the varsity boys water polo team. Dellinger replaces longtime coach Terry O’Donnell, who stepped down after the fall season. Dellinger, who graduated from St. Francis in 2009, spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach for the Lancers. He is also coach of the Stanford Water Polo Club’s 18-and-under boys team. “It’s a huge privilege to assume this new role in a program that has given me so much over the years,” Dellinger said in a school press release. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to develop our players and build on what Terry O’Donnell has accomplished.”
MV PAL hosts run this Saturday
The Mountain View PAL 5K Fun Run and Youth Extravaganza, hosted by the Mountain View Police Activities League, is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Crittenden Middle School, 1701 Rock St. There is also a 1-mile option. Registration is $40 for the 5K and $25 for the mile. The Youth Extravaganza begins at 1 p.m. The free event, aimed at kids in the community, includes lunch, carnival-style activities, face painting, music, a bounce house and booths. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/rzjsvfww.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton, along with varsity coaches for girls basketball and girls soccer. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity boys basketball coach. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/bdepb94d.
Free online courses target parents, coaches
The National Federation for State High School Associations offers several free online courses for parents and coaches. To access the courses, visit nfhslearn.com/courses.
City of Mountain View offers open gym weekly for youth
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331 or visit tinyurl.com/4v6n24vc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments