Mountain View boosters hosts golf tourney
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ sixth annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 22 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students and coaches; cost includes a school-related gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, including how to become a tournament sponsor, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
Trailblazer Race set for fall in Mountain View
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s 29th annual Trailblazer Race is scheduled the morning of Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. Proceeds provide funds to maintain the trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer and badminton, along with a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity boys lacrosse coach and a JV girls lacrosse coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity head coach for girls flag football, an assistant coach for JV boys water polo and an assistant coach for freshman girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331 or visit tinyurl.com/4v6n24vc.
NFHS seeks sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires this school year. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
CIF offers free newsletter
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments