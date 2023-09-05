Mountain View boosters hosts golf tourney

The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ sixth annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 22 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students and coaches; cost includes a school-related gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, including how to become a tournament sponsor, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.

