Rec swims offered at MV’s Eagle Park
The city of Mountain View offers recreation swims 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Eagle Park Pool, 650 Franklin St. The cost for residents is $4 for children, $5 for adults and $11 for families; nonresidents pay $5 for children, $6 for adults and $20 for families. The fee for all spectators is $3. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/98xe7xts.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer, girls soccer and badminton, along with a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity girls lacrosse coach and an assistant coach for cross-country. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
CIF’s free newsletter issued to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter includes information on health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
Readers who have an idea for a local sports story are encouraged to email Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments