Rec swims offered at MV’s Eagle Park

The city of Mountain View offers recreation swims 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Eagle Park Pool, 650 Franklin St. The cost for residents is $4 for children, $5 for adults and $11 for families; nonresidents pay $5 for children, $6 for adults and $20 for families. The fee for all spectators is $3. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/98xe7xts.

