Coach closing out HOF career at Menlo

Mountain View resident Bill Shine this month embarks on his final year as tennis coach at Menlo School, where he has guided the Knights’ boys and girls teams to a total of 27 Central Coast Section titles and 24 Northern California championships in nearly three decades. the retiring Shine was inducted into the United States Tennis Association NorCal Hall of Fame last year. He is also in Menlo’s Hall of Fame.

