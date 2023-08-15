Coach closing out HOF career at Menlo
Mountain View resident Bill Shine this month embarks on his final year as tennis coach at Menlo School, where he has guided the Knights’ boys and girls teams to a total of 27 Central Coast Section titles and 24 Northern California championships in nearly three decades. the retiring Shine was inducted into the United States Tennis Association NorCal Hall of Fame last year. He is also in Menlo’s Hall of Fame.
Free mini golf slated Saturday in MV
The Village at San Antonio Center is scheduled to host a free 18-hole mini golf event noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the park at the shopping center, 645 San Antonio Road. There will also be a DJ and food carts. To reserve a spot, visit tinyurl.com/mry3fmru.
Rec swims offered at MV’s Eagle Park
The city of Mountain View offers recreation swims 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4 at Eagle Park Pool, 650 Franklin St. The cost for residents is $4 for kids, $5 for adults and $11 for families; nonresidents pay $5 for kids, $6 for adults and $20 for families. The fee for all spectators is $3. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/98xe7xts.
Trailblazer Race set for fall in MV
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s 29th annual Trailblazer Race is scheduled Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. Proceeds provide funds to maintain the trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer and badminton, along with a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity girls lacrosse coach and an assistant coach for cross-country. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity head coach for girls flag football, an assistant coach for JV boys water polo and an assistant coach for freshman girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
