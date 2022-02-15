SF wrestlers awarded for their good grades
The Central Coast Section recently recognized the St. Francis High wrestling team for its work in the classroom. The league champion Lancers this month won a 2021-22 Winter Season Scholastic Championship Team Award for posting a collective grade-point average of 3.382, which ranks as the fifth-highest GPA among the section’s varsity wrestling teams. The top five teams in each winter sport receive an award.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs the state’s high school sports, is accepting applications for the 2022 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be “college-bound seniors whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The CIF will select two winners, each of whom will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,000 (one male and one female per section). The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 7. To apply and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a head coach for badminton, a spring sport. To apply and for more information, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High is looking for hurdles and jumps coaches for the spring track season. To apply and for more information, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks assistant coaches in a variety of sports. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/8hwxav5b.