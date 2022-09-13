Montoya coaching women’s pro team

The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League last week named Albertin Montoya of Los Altos its interim head coach. The Los Altos High graduate is the longtime technical director of the MVLA Soccer Club and a former pro player. He has coached at the pro and college levels. Montoya took over Saturday and will guide the Washington, D.C.-based team into October.

