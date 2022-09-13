Montoya coaching women’s pro team
The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League last week named Albertin Montoya of Los Altos its interim head coach. The Los Altos High graduate is the longtime technical director of the MVLA Soccer Club and a former pro player. He has coached at the pro and college levels. Montoya took over Saturday and will guide the Washington, D.C.-based team into October.
Cycle of Hope returning to Foothill
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s annual Cycle of Hope cycling event is set for Oct. 23 at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Race divisions include Century Ride (106 miles), Metric Century Ride (70 miles), Intermediate Ride (35 miles), Starter Ride (9 miles), Kids’ Ride (2K) and Virtual DIY. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit Habitatcycleofhope.org.
MV Chamber tourney tees off Oct. 6
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its inaugural golf tournament Oct. 6 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The shotgun start is at noon; a silent auction, raffle and awards ceremony follow. Tickets are $160 per person or $600 per foursome. Tickets to the reception only are $50. Proceeds benefit the chamber and the programs it runs for the community and downtown businesses. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/9n5ehs6z.
Local high schools seek coaches
Mountain View High needs coaches for varsity girls lacrosse and JV girls soccer. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
