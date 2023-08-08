Free mini golf slated Aug. 19 in Mtn. View

The Village at San Antonio Center is slated to host a free 18-hole mini golf event noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 in the park at the shopping center, 645 San Antonio Road. There will also be a DJ and food carts. To reserve a spot, visit tinyurl.com/mry3fmru.

