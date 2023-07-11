LAHS honors athletes of year

Before school let out in June, Los Altos High recognized its athletes of the year for each class. They included seniors Zach Fagin, Tessa Player and Lauren Soobrian; juniors Aidan Cuppet, Manu Shankar, Jasleen Sidhu and Sahra Sutaria; sophomores Aaron Baum, Tyra Bogan, Weston Carballar, Alex Halpin and Emily Soobrian;and freshmen Tiernan Braun, Sophia Boschken and Max Morelle.

