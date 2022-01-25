Owls hire new coach for football team
Foothill College has elevated longtime assistant Matt Raivio to head coach of the football team. He replaces Kelly Edwards, who announced Jan. 10 that he was stepping down after 10 years at the helm but would remain with the program in a support role. Raivio, who served as defensive coordinator last season, has coached at Foothill for 14 years and played for the Owls in 2000 and 2001.
Ladine nominated for McDonald’s game
Elle Ladine, a senior on the Pinewood School girls basketball team, has been nominated for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game. The forward is among 13 girls from Northern California and only four from the Central Coast Section to be nominated. Players selected for the game, scheduled for March in Chicago, will be revealed this week. Ladine, who has committed to the University of Washington, leads Pinewood in scoring and rebounding this season.