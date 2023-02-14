Ladine lauded for leading UW to upset

Pinewood School graduate and University of Washington women’s basketball player Elle Ladine was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week Feb. 7 after leading the unranked Huskies to an upset of No. 2 Stanford. Ladine scored a career- and game-high 21 points in the 72-67 home win over the Cardinal Feb 5. She was also voted the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

