Ladine lauded for leading UW to upset
Pinewood School graduate and University of Washington women’s basketball player Elle Ladine was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week Feb. 7 after leading the unranked Huskies to an upset of No. 2 Stanford. Ladine scored a career- and game-high 21 points in the 72-67 home win over the Cardinal Feb 5. She was also voted the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
CCS playoffs near for winter sports
The Central Coast Section winter sports playoffs are here. The boys and girls basketball playoffs begin Friday and conclude Feb. 25; early-round games are hosted by the higher seeds. The boys and girls soccer playoffs start Saturday and end Feb. 25; early rounds are at the higher seeds. The boys and girls wrestling postseason, which began with last weekend’s regionals, concludes with the championships Saturday at Watsonville High. For more information, visit cifccs.org.
