Pinewood graduate has career night

Pinewood School graduate Una Jovanovic a sophomore guard on the Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball team, was named the Big West Player of the Week Jan. 16, two days after leading the Titans to a 67-51 home win over UC Davis. Jovanovic scored a career-high 26 points by shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line. She also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.