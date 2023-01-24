Pinewood graduate has career night
Pinewood School graduate Una Jovanovic a sophomore guard on the Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball team, was named the Big West Player of the Week Jan. 16, two days after leading the Titans to a 67-51 home win over UC Davis. Jovanovic scored a career-high 26 points by shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 8-for-8 from the foul line. She also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.
High school football all-star game nears
The 48th annual Charlie Wedemeyer All-Star Football game is scheduled 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Los Gatos High. Los Altos High’s Zach Fagin, Mountain View High’s Andres Guimaraes and St. Francis High’s Alex Bobadilla and Keala Keanaaina are on the North team.Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, visit santaclaraallstar.com.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2023 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be college-bound seniors “whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The CIF will select two winners, each of whom will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,500. The deadline to apply is March 7. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/fct5x8uz.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
The National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
