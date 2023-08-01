LAHS grad returns to HBO as Larry Bird
Los Altos High graduate Sean Patrick Small reprises his role as Boston Celtics’ legend Larry Bird in the second season of HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” scheduled to begin Sunday night. A Mountain View native, the 6-foot-4 Small played basketball for the Eagles, graduating in 2010.
Rec swims offered at MV’s Eagle Park
The city of Mountain View offers recreation swims 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4 at Eagle Park Pool, 650 Franklin St. The cost for residents is $4 for kids, $5 for adults and $11 for families; nonresidents pay $5 for kids, $6 for adults and $20 for families. The fee for all spectators is $3. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/98xe7xts.
Trailblazer Race set for fall in Mtn. View
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s 29th annual Trailblazer Race is scheduled the morning of Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. Proceeds provide funds to maintain the trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer, girls soccer and badminton, along with a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity girls lacrosse coach and an assistant coach for cross-country. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for nearly every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country for the next school year. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call call the Recreation Division Office at (650) 903-6331 or visit tinyurl.com/4v6n24vc.
CIF issues free newsletter to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter, The CIF News, aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
