LAHS grad returns to HBO as Larry Bird

Los Altos High graduate Sean Patrick Small reprises his role as Boston Celtics’ legend Larry Bird in the second season of HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” scheduled to begin Sunday night. A Mountain View native, the 6-foot-4 Small played basketball for the Eagles, graduating in 2010.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.