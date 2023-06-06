CCS recognizes LA softball coach

Los Altos High’s Robert Herrera has been named the Central Coast Section’s Spring Sports Honor Coach for softball. Herrera, who just completed his sixth year with the Eagles, has coached youth sports for 50 years. “It’s pretty cool,” he told the Town Crier about winning the award. “I’m very excited to have it.”

