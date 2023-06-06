CCS recognizes LA softball coach
Los Altos High’s Robert Herrera has been named the Central Coast Section’s Spring Sports Honor Coach for softball. Herrera, who just completed his sixth year with the Eagles, has coached youth sports for 50 years. “It’s pretty cool,” he told the Town Crier about winning the award. “I’m very excited to have it.”
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer, girls soccer and badminton, along with a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity girls lacrosse coach, a JV head coach for girls volleyball and an assistant coach for cross-country. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
Free pickup hoops slated Sundays in MV
Silicon Valley Basketball hosts free pickup games 9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays on the outdoor courts at Graham Middle School, 1175 Castro St., Mountain View. All skill levels, ages and genders are welcome. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/52bhe58v.
CIF’s free newsletter offered to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
Special Olympics needs coaches
Special Olympics Northern California needs head coaches and assistants to train, mentor and support athletes in an array of sports. No coaching experience is necessary. For directions to the San Jose office and more information, call (408) 392-0170 or visit sonc.org/becomeacoach.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have a suggestion for a local sports story or would like to comment on the section, contact sports editor Pete Borello. The best way to reach him is by email at peteb@latc.com.
