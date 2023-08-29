Hills resident helps U.S. finish fourth
Representing the U.S. at the International Tennis Federation Masters 55 & 60 World Team Championships, Los Altos Hills resident John Saviano and his three teammates placed fourth in the men’s 60-and-over division of the Austria Cup Aug. 17.
Rec swims offered at MV’s Eagle Park
The city of Mountain View’s summer recreation swims are coming to a close. The final two are scheduled 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Eagle Park Pool, 650 Franklin St. The cost for residents is $4 for kids, $5 for adults and $11 for families; nonresidents pay $5 for kids, $6 for adults and $20 for families. The fee for all spectators is $3. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/98xe7xts.
Trailblazer Race set for fall in Mtn. View
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail’s annual Trailblazer Race is slated Sept. 24 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. It includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.). Registration is $35-$45. To register, visit tinyurl.com/azd83f2e.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity boys tennis coach, junior varsity coaches for boys soccer and badminton, and a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity boys lacrosse coach and a JV girls lacrosse coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity coach for girls flag football and assistant coaches for JV boys water polo and freshman girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
