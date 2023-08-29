Hills resident helps U.S. finish fourth

Representing the U.S. at the International Tennis Federation Masters 55 & 60 World Team Championships, Los Altos Hills resident John Saviano and his three teammates placed fourth in the men’s 60-and-over division of the Austria Cup Aug. 17.

