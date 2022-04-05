SF grad transferring to Fresno State
Former St. Francis High football standout Joshua Pakola is transferring from Stanford University to Fresno State, he announced via Twitter last month. The defensive end, who did not play for the Cardinal last season, has three years of eligibility left. Pakola will play with some familiar faces; St. Francis teammates Mose Vavao (offensive line) and Evan Williams (defensive back) are both returning starters for the Bulldogs.
MVHS needs coach for girls water polo
Mountain View High seeks a girls water polo coach for the fall season. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
Free online courses for parents, coaches
The National Federation for State High School Associations offers several free online courses for parents and coaches. Positive Sport Parenting provides information on the importance of proper behavior by parents in school sports and the role they should play to ensure their children have a positive sports experience. NCAA Eligibility is designed to educate high school coaches, administrators and parents about the NCAA’s initial-eligibility requirements. Social Media aims to assist parents and coaches in setting clear boundaries and guidelines for their students’ responsible social media use. To access the courses, visit nfhslearn.com/courses.
CIF offers newsletter for parents and guardians
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.