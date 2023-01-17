Locals participating in all-star football game
Four players from local high schools have committed to play in the 48th annual Charlie Wedemeyer All-Star Football game, scheduled 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Los Gatos High. Los Altos High’s Zach Fagin, Mountain View High’s Andres Guimaraes and St. Francis High’s Alex Bobadilla and Keala Keanaaina are on the North team, coached by Westmont High’s Mark Kaanapu. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, visit santaclaraallstar.com.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2023 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be college-bound seniors “whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The two winners will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,500. The deadline to apply is March 7. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/fct5x8uz.
Area high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
The National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments