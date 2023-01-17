Locals participating in all-star football game

Four players from local high schools have committed to play in the 48th annual Charlie Wedemeyer All-Star Football game, scheduled 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Los Gatos High. Los Altos High’s Zach Fagin, Mountain View High’s Andres Guimaraes and St. Francis High’s Alex Bobadilla and Keala Keanaaina are on the North team, coached by Westmont High’s Mark Kaanapu. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, visit santaclaraallstar.com.

