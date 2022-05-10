Hills native named golfer of the week
Carleton College junior James Berger of Los Altos Hills last month earned Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week honors. The Gunn High graduate shot a 3-under-par 68 at the Wartburg Spring Invitational, surpassing his previous career-low score by four strokes. Berger tied for first at the 88-player event. This marked his first conference weekly honor and made him the first Carleton men’s golfer to win the award since September 2019.
MV Sports Boosters offer scholarships
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters are accepting applications for the pair of $1,500 scholarships they plan to award to a college-bound male and female athlete next month. To be eligible, an applicant must be a Mountain View High senior who has participated in two or more seasons of a sport and has a GPA of at least 2.5. The application requires a recommendation from a coach and writing an essay. Scholarships may go toward a two- or four-year college, a trade school or a qualifying continuing education program. The application deadline is 6 p.m. May 27. For an application, visit mvhssportsboosters.org/scholarships. For more information, email Sports-BoostersMVHS@gmail.com.
Celebration of life for Long Saturday
The Leo E. Long Celebration of Life luncheon to honor the longtime Los Altos High track and field coach is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln. All LAHS track and field athletes and their families, along with teachers, coaches and friends of Mr. Long, are welcome. The school’s track is named after Mr. Long, who guided the Eagles to multiple Central Coast Section and state titles during his 21 years as coach. He died in 2020 at the age of 88. The free luncheon will be held at Meridians Restaurant in the Orchard Creek Lodge. To register and for more information, email Chuck Smart at casmart@msn.com.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity coaches for football, boys basketball and wrestling, along with junior varsity coaches for girls basketball and wrestling. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Free online courses help parents, coaches
The National Federation for State High School Associations offers several free online courses for parents and coaches. Positive Sport Parenting provides information on the importance of proper behavior by parents in school sports and the role they should play to ensure their children have a positive sports experience. NCAA Eligibility is designed to educate high school coaches, administrators and parents about the NCAA’s initial-eligibility requirements. Social Media aims to assist parents and coaches in setting clear boundaries and guidelines for their students’ responsible use of social media. The courses are available at nfhslearn.com/courses.
