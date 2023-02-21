Trio of local teams make the grade

Three local high school squads have been awarded Central Coast Section Winter Season Scholastic Championship Team Awards for posting one of the five highest collective grade-point averages in their respective sport. Honorees include the wrestling teams from Los Altos (third, 3.5757 GPA) and St. Francis (fourth, 3.4582), along with the Los Altos girls soccer team (fourth, 3.7913).

