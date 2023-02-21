Trio of local teams make the grade
Three local high school squads have been awarded Central Coast Section Winter Season Scholastic Championship Team Awards for posting one of the five highest collective grade-point averages in their respective sport. Honorees include the wrestling teams from Los Altos (third, 3.5757 GPA) and St. Francis (fourth, 3.4582), along with the Los Altos girls soccer team (fourth, 3.7913).
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2023 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be college-bound seniors “whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF. The two winners will each receive a $10,000 scholarship; the 20 section winners will be awarded $1,500. The deadline to apply is March 7. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/fct5x8uz.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and a JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for nearly every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
