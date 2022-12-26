CIF invites seniors to apply for awards

The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2023 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be college-bound seniors “whose academic and athletic careers have been åtruly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF. There will be two winners, each of whom will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,500. The application deadline is March 7. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/fct5x8uz.

