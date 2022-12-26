CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2023 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be college-bound seniors “whose academic and athletic careers have been åtruly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF. There will be two winners, each of whom will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,500. The application deadline is March 7. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/fct5x8uz.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and a JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
The National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
