Chamber tourney tees off Aug. 22
The 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic is set for Aug. 22 at Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m., as does the putting contest, with lunch following at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun start for the scramble-format tournament is at noon. The dinner party – featuring cocktails, a silent auction and prize drawing – begins at 5 p.m. Registration is $395, or $100 for the party only. To register online and for more information, visit losaltoschamber.org/charity-golf-classic.
LA sports physicals set for Thursday
Los Altos High is offering sports physicals 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the school’s multipurpose room. Cost is $40. To register, visit tinyurl.com/375zpeuz. Adult volunteers are needed to help with registration, taking the athletes’ height and weight, setup and checkout. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ymh4hbr8. For more information, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity coaches for wrestling and diving, along with junior varsity coaches for football, wrestling, girls basketball, badminton and girls water polo. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs varsity coaches for cross-country and girls lacrosse, along with a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks coaches for girls tennis and girls golf, both fall sports. If interested, email athletic director Therren Wilburn at therrenwilburn@sfhs.com.
