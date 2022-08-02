Chamber tourney tees off Aug. 22

The 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic is set for Aug. 22 at Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m., as does the putting contest, with lunch following at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun start for the scramble-format tournament is at noon. The dinner party – featuring cocktails, a silent auction and prize drawing – begins at 5 p.m. Registration is $395, or $100 for the party only. To register online and for more information, visit losaltoschamber.org/charity-golf-classic.

