St. Francis offers sports physicals
St. Francis High next week hosts physical exams for students who intend to play a sport at the school next year. The exams, conducted by local physicians, are scheduled 6-9 p.m. May 31 in Alumni Gym. Cost is $40. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/yub7jswm.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton and a varsity coach for girls soccer. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331 or visit tinyurl.com/4v6n24vc.
CIF’s free newsletter offered to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
Town Crier readers who have a suggestion for a local sports story or would like to comment on the section are encouraged to contact sports editor Pete Borello. He can be reached three ways: by email at peteb@latc.com; by phone at (650) 948-9000, ext. 315; or by regular mail at 138 Main St., Los Altos, CA 94022.
