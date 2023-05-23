St. Francis offers sports physicals

St. Francis High next week hosts physical exams for students who intend to play a sport at the school next year. The exams, conducted by local physicians, are scheduled 6-9 p.m. May 31 in Alumni Gym. Cost is $40. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/yub7jswm.

