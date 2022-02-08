Local-led North wins all-star game
Thanks to key contributions from two local players, the North edged the South 15-14 in Saturday’s 47th annual Charlie Wedemeyer High School All-Star Game at Los Gatos High. Mountain View High quarterback Jackson Steffen threw a touchdown pass and later ran for a TD, while St. Francis High linebacker Camilo Arquette scored on a safety. Shelley Smith, who retired as Mountain View’s coach last month, guided the North squad.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs the state’s high school sports, is accepting applications for its 2022 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be “college-bound seniors whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The CIF will select two winners, each of whom will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,000. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 7. To apply and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a head coach for badminton, a spring sport. To apply and for more information, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High is looking for hurdles and jumps coaches for the spring track and field season. To apply and for more information, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks assistant coaches in a variety of sports. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/8hwxav5b.