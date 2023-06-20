Hills native Berger honored for golf
Los Altos Hills native James Berger, a senior on the Carleton College men’s golf team, was named to the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Team last month. The Gunn High graduate was ninth among MIAC players, with an average score of 75.5 this year. He posted seven top-10 results and a pair of top-two finishes, including medalist honors at the season-ending Saint John’s Spring Invitational.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis; junior varsity coaches for boys soccer, girls soccer and badminton; and a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity girls lacrosse coach, a JV head coach for girls volleyball and an assistant coach for cross-country. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is slated 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants must show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331 or visit tinyurl.com/4v6n24vc.
