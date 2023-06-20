Hills native Berger honored for golf

Los Altos Hills native James Berger, a senior on the Carleton College men’s golf team, was named to the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Team last month. The Gunn High graduate was ninth among MIAC players, with an average score of 75.5 this year. He posted seven top-10 results and a pair of top-two finishes, including medalist honors at the season-ending Saint John’s Spring Invitational.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.