SF’s Kohler makes U17 national team
St. Francis High freshman Charlotte Kohler has made the U.S. under-17 women’s youth national soccer team that will compete in a qualifying tournament beginning this week in the Dominican Republic. Kohler, who also plays for the Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club, is among 20 players on the roster. The Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship tourney runs through May 8. The top three finishers earn a berth in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
PCA scholarships available to juniors
The Positive Coaching Alliance is accepting applications for its Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarships, open to high school juniors. The PCA annually awards more than 100 scholarships of at least $1,000 to such student-athletes, based on their responses to essay questions pertaining to how they make themselves better, how they make their teammates better and how they make their sport better. Deadline to apply is April 30. For complete requirements and more information, visit tinyurl.com/49v2jkju.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks a varsity boys basketball coach and a junior varsity girls basketball coach. If interested, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations is in constant need of referees and umpires throughout the country. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mountain View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
Women’s golf group welcomes members
Tuesday Toppers, a women’s nine-hole golf group with local members, tees off 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Pruneridge Golf Club in Santa Clara. Cost is $5, plus $22-$27 per round. To join and for more information, visit pruneridgegolfclub.com/clinics.
