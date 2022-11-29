O’Donnell steps down as SFHS swim coach
St. Francis High’s longtime swim coach, Terry O’Donnell, has stepped down from the position after 29 years, according to school officials. Kim McComas will take over in the spring. O’Donnell will continue to serve as the Lancers’ boys water polo coach.
Tree lot now open at Mtn. View High
The Spartans Tree Lot is open at the Mountain View High football stadium. There are Noble, Nordman and Douglas firs available, along with wreaths, tree stands decorative reindeer and snowmen, and a Spartans ornament. Trees are also being sold via delivery (within 5 miles of the school). Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. Operating hours are 4:30-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. To order online and for more information, visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks a frosh-soph boys soccer coach, along with varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and a JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis is looking for a girls varsity wrestling coach and an assistant coach for frosh-soph boys soccer. If interested, email athletic director Therren Wilburn at therrenwilburn@sfhs.com.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for nearly every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a local sports story, email sports editor Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.
