O’Donnell steps down as SFHS swim coach

St. Francis High’s longtime swim coach, Terry O’Donnell, has stepped down from the position after 29 years, according to school officials. Kim McComas will take over in the spring. O’Donnell will continue to serve as the Lancers’ boys water polo coach.

