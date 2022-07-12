St. Francis named state school of year
Cal-Hi Sports last week named St. Francis High the 2021-22 State School of the Year. The Lancers won Northern California championships in softball and boys volleyball, reached the NorCal finals in baseball and girls volleyball, and the NorCal semifinals in girls soccer. St. Francis also claimed Central Coast Section titles in softball, baseball and boys volleyball, and was a CCS finalist in football and girls soccer. All the aforementioned teams also won West Catholic Athletic League crowns.
LAHS needs help with sports physicals
Los Altos High seeks doctors, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers to volunteer to assist with sports physicals that are scheduled 4-7 p.m. Aug. 7 in the multipurpose room. Adult volunteers are also needed to help with registration, taking the athletes’ height and weight, setup and checkout. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ymh4hbr8. For more information, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
Free online courses help parents, coaches
The National Federation for State High School Associations offers several free online courses for parents and coaches. Positive Sport Parenting provides information on the importance of proper behavior by parents in school sports and the role they should play to ensure their children have a positive experience. NCAA Eligibility educates high school coaches, administrators and parents about the NCAA’s initial-eligibility requirements. Social Media assists parents and coaches in setting clear boundaries and guidelines for their students’ social media use. To access the courses, visit nfhslearn.com/courses.
