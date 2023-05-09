SF and MV teams awarded for grades

Four local high school squads have won Central Coast Section Spring Season Scholastic Championship Team Awards for posting one of the top five collective grade point averages in their sport this year. They include the gymnastics teams from St. Francis (first, 3.6699) and Mountain View (second, 3.5790), the badminton team from Mountain View (fourth, 3.6050) and the softball team from St. Francis (fifth, 3.5135).

