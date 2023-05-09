SF and MV teams awarded for grades
Four local high school squads have won Central Coast Section Spring Season Scholastic Championship Team Awards for posting one of the top five collective grade point averages in their sport this year. They include the gymnastics teams from St. Francis (first, 3.6699) and Mountain View (second, 3.5790), the badminton team from Mountain View (fourth, 3.6050) and the softball team from St. Francis (fifth, 3.5135).
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton and a varsity coach for girls soccer. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
The National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. For more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Free pickup hoops slated Sunday in MV
Silicon Valley Basketball hosts free pickup games 9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays on the outdoor courts at Graham Middle School, 1175 Castro St., Mountain View. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/52bhe58v.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments