School’s family fun run set for November

All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled Nov. 6 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative preschool serving Los Altos and Mountain View. The Tot Trot, a 0.5K race for kids 8 and under (parents may join them), begins at 9 a.m. The 5K, a timed race open to all, starts at 9:35 a.m. There also will be a family fun area with free refreshments, games and a photo booth. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Race-day registration ($30-$50) begins at 7:45 a.m. To register in advance ($25-$40) and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.

