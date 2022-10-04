School’s family fun run set for November
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled Nov. 6 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative preschool serving Los Altos and Mountain View. The Tot Trot, a 0.5K race for kids 8 and under (parents may join them), begins at 9 a.m. The 5K, a timed race open to all, starts at 9:35 a.m. There also will be a family fun area with free refreshments, games and a photo booth. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Race-day registration ($30-$50) begins at 7:45 a.m. To register in advance ($25-$40) and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
LAHS pumpkin patch opens this week
The Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters Pumpkin Patch is slated to open Friday and run through Oct. 30 in the far-left corner of the student parking lot. Hours of operation are 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, extended to 8 p.m. on days when there are home football games. Proceeds benefit Los Altos athletics.
MV Chamber tourney tees off Thursday
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its inaugural golf tournament Thursday at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 11 a.m., as does the putting contest. The shotgun start is at noon; a silent auction, raffle and cocktail reception/awards ceremony follow. Tickets are $160 per person or $600 per foursome. Tickets to the reception only are $50. Proceeds benefit the chamber and the programs it runs for the community and downtown business association. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/9n5ehs6z.
Mtn. View boosters hosts golf tourney
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ fifth-annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 30 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students; cost includes a school-related gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, including how to become a tournament sponsor, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
Cycle of Hope returning to Foothill
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s Cycle of Hope cycling event and fundraiser is set for Oct. 23 at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Race divisions include Century Ride (106 miles), Metric Century Ride (70 miles), Intermediate Ride (35 miles), Starter Ride (9 miles), Kids’ Ride (2K) and Virtual DIY. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit Habitatcycleofhope.org.
