MV coaches, team earn league honors
Three of the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League’s Coach of the Year honorees for the winter sports season are from Mountain View High: Kevin Mack (boys basketball, SCVAL De Anza Division), Nhiem Nguyen (wrestling, SCVAL El Camino Division) and Jeff Panos (girls soccer, De Anza Division). In addition, the Spartans won the SCVAL Team Sportsmanship Award for wrestling in the El Camino Division.
Celebration of life for Long set for May 14
The Leo E. Long Celebration of Life luncheon to honor the longtime Los Altos High track and field coach is set for 1:30 p.m. May 14 in Lincoln. All LAHS track and field athletes and their families, along with teachers, coaches and friends of Mr. Long, are welcome to attend. The school’s track is named after Mr. Long, who guided the Eagles to multiple Central Coast Section and state titles during his 21 years as coach. He died in 2020 at the age of 88. The free luncheon will be held at Meridians Restaurant in the Orchard Creek Lodge. To register and for more information, email Chuck Smart at casmart@msn.com.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks a varsity boys basketball coach and a junior varsity girls basketball coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for all sports, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. For more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Mountain View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants must show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
CIF issues newsletter for parents, guardians
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. To subscribe, visit cifstate.org.