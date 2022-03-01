Eagles falls to Serra in baseball opener
The Los Altos High baseball team opened its season with a 5-3 loss at Serra Feb. 23. Aidan Brenner homered for the Eagles; Aaron Baum and Adam Stothard each had two hits.
MVHS sports camp makes a comeback
After a two-year hiatus, Spartans Sports Camp is scheduled to return this summer, running June 13 through July 29 at Mountain View High. It is open to those in grades 1-9. Cost is $499 per week (with a $25 discount for those registering by April 1) and all proceeds benefit the Mountain View High athletic department. To register or apply to be on staff, visit spartanssportscamp.com.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2022 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be “college-bound seniors whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The CIF will select two winners, each of whom will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,000 (one male and one female per section). The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday, March 7. To apply and for more information, visit cifstate.org.