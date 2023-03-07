Destiny Escobar last month became the first girl in the history of Mountain View High wrestling to qualify for the state championships. She made it by beating the top-ranked wrestler in her class (235) at the Central Coast Section meet. At state, Escobar lost both of her matches.
Sports Briefs: MV wrestler makes school history
