Destiny Escobar

Mountain View High wrestler Destiny Escobar shows off the medal she won at CCS, which qualified her for the state meet.

 Courtesy of Nhiem Nguyen

Destiny Escobar last month became the first girl in the history of Mountain View High wrestling to qualify for the state championships. She made it by beating the top-ranked wrestler in her class (235) at the Central Coast Section meet. At state, Escobar lost both of her matches.

Local high schools seek coaches

