MVHS softball

Members of the Mountain View High softball team huddle up in a recent game against rival Los Altos. The Spartans entered this week on a seven-game winning streak.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

With the Spartans’ season spiraling, Mountain View High softball coach Xavier Cook made a desperate plea to his team last month.

“I sat them down one day and said, ‘We’re 7-10 and our backs are against the wall,’” recalled Cook, whose squad had lost four straight. “‘We’ve got to find ways to win games, plain and simple. Let’s work on the things we’re not good at it, and the things we’re strong at, let’s make even stronger.’”

