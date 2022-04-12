Mountain View High sprinter Hannah Rutherford started the track and field season as an unknown. Joining the team late due to soccer, the freshman hadn’t run a race since elementary school.
Within weeks, Rutherford became known throughout the Central Coast Section, ranking among the fastest girls in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
“I definitely didn’t expect it,” Rutherford said of her sudden success. “I knew I would do moderately well, but I didn’t imagine this would happen.”
Neither did her sprints coach. Mark Rutner had her compete on junior varsity in the season-opening meet at Wilcox March 3.
“I had no idea she was so fast,” Rutner said, adding that Rutherford won the 100-meter dash by 20 meters and the 200 by 40 meters that day.
Elevated to varsity the next week, Rutherford won the 100 by nearly a second and the 200 by almost 2.5 seconds against Saratoga.
She seemed to get faster by the week. Running the 400 for only the second time, Rutherford’s time of 56.04 seconds at the Fremont Firebird Relays March 26 still leads the CCS.
“A 56.04 as a freshman is borderline unheard of,” Rutner said. “It’s ridiculous.”
Four days later against Cupertino, Rutherford ran a CCS-best 25.32 in the 200.
“The 200 is my favorite,” she said. “My acceleration isn’t that great, so it gives me more time to reach my top speed.”
Her acceleration wasn’t a problem in the 100 preliminaries at the Stanford Invitational April 2. Rutherford clocked a 12.24 to win her heat. That time is the second fastest in CCS this year and set the school record for freshman girls.
“I was a little disappointed with my time in the finals,” said Rutherford, who finished fourth with a 12.46. “But it was definitely great to run with more experienced and faster girls.”
The pandemic limited Rutherford’s racing experience before she attended Mountain View. Her seventh- and eighth-grade seasons at Blach Intermediate School were canceled due to the pandemic. She hadn’t run a race since sixth grade at the Los Altos School District’s annual Junior Olympics.
“That’s what got me interested in (track),” she said. “I ran the 75-yard dash. In fourth grade, I got third and in fifth grade, I was second. I was determined to win it my last year – and I did, which was great.”
Rutherford, who also plays tennis, would like to make up for lost time by extending her track season well into May.
“I’m looking forward to CCS,” she said, “and state would be amazing, but that’s pretty ambitious.”
Rutner wouldn’t rule it out.
“She’s naturally fast, but she also has such a good work ethic,” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”
Mtn. View’s other top performers
While Rutherford has been the standout, Rutner noted that the Spartans have other strong sprinters as well.
Mackenzie Lee has rebounded well from an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, according to the coach, and has also made valuable contributions in her role as team captain.
“She’s stepped up really big as a team leader,” Rutner said, “and she does a lot to help the coaches.”
Lee has shaved 3 seconds off her 200 time this year. The senior ran the 200 leg of the sprint medley relay (Rutherford ran the 400 portion) that Mountain View won at the Firebird Relays.
On the boys side, Rutner praised juniors Max Benedetti and Parker Boyd. Benedetti has run the 400 in under 55 seconds and Boyd has not only excelled in the 100 and 200 but has “stepped up into a leadership role,” Rutner said.
Senior Jaden Rosenberg ran a personal-best 11.65 in the 100 to place first against visiting Monta Vista Thursday. He also set a personal record in the 200, clocking a 24.17 to finish second.
In the distance events Thursday, junior Evan Markelz won the 800 (personal-best 2:09.53), the 1,600 (4:42.54) and the 3,200 (10:17.85) runs.