Mountain View High running back Arturo Hernandez races into the end zone Thursday night against The King’s Academy. The junior rushed for a pair of TDs in the Spartans’ 35-20 season-opening win.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

After almost becoming an ex-Spartan over the summer, Arturo Hernandez emerged as the X-factor in Mountain View High’s season-opening football game Thursday night (Aug. 25).

The junior running back came off the bench in the second half to score a pair of touchdowns in the Spartans’ 35-20 win at The King’s Academy.

