Rettie Chow

Mountain View High’s Rettie Chow compete in last week’s SCVAL championships, which her team won.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite

Mountain View High gymnastics won a Central Coast Section title in 2016, but the Spartans entered this season – their 11th competing as a team in the sport – without a league championship. That changed last week, as Mountain View dominated the five-team SCVAL meet hosted by Los Altos.

“The girls had a goal of winning league as a team, and they accomplished that with a big team score,” said Sarah Wallace, who coaches the Mountain View and Los Altos teams.

