Mountain View High gymnastics won a Central Coast Section title in 2016, but the Spartans entered this season – their 11th competing as a team in the sport – without a league championship. That changed last week, as Mountain View dominated the five-team SCVAL meet hosted by Los Altos.
“The girls had a goal of winning league as a team, and they accomplished that with a big team score,” said Sarah Wallace, who coaches the Mountain View and Los Altos teams.
The Spartans put up a score of 152.800, placing first in all four events May 9. St. Francis came in second with a 148.050. Los Altos finished fifth with 110.350.
Mountain View’s score was barely below its season high of 152.95, achieved May 5 at the Last Chance Meet. Wallace noted that it appears the Spartans “might have the second- and third-highest team scores since 2009, with the only higher score being Los Altos’ CCS championship in 2018.” To put it in perspective, 160 is the best possible score a team can earn.
No Spartan contributed more points to that total than Alyssa Ong; the junior’s 38.600 made her the all-around champion. Ong won the balance beam (9.800) “with an almost perfect routine,” Wallace said, and tied for first on the uneven bars (9.700) “with a nearly flawless routine.”
Teammate Misty Mukherjee finished close behind, tying for second with an all-around score of 38.350. Two more Mountain View gymnasts landed in the top 10: Rettie Chow (fifth, 38.200) and Anna Kolpakova (ninth, 36.850).
“Rettie had a huge vault (9.600) and great floor routine (9.750) to win both of those events,” Wallace said. “All of the Mountain View girls were really strong, and it felt like they were building off each other’s routines.”
Lauren Imelli led St. Francis with a 37.500 that was good enough for eighth all-around. Teammate Brooke Bonner took 10th (36.650).
Sarah Mosalem was Los Altos’ top point producer with a 34.250, putting her 23rd.
The season concludes today (May 17) at the CCS championships – set for 4:30 p.m. at Gymetowne in San Francisco – where Mountain View should be in good position to win its second title.
Baseball
In just three weeks, Los Altos has gone from rolling to reeling.
On the heels of a three-game winning streak that moved them into position to challenge Los Gatos for the SCVAL De Anza Division title, the Eagles limp into this week’s CCS playoffs having lost five in a row.
But coach Gabe Stewart isn’t panicking. Even though his second-place team was outscored 58-24 over those five straight setbacks – which included a pair of league losses to fourth-place Gunn last week – he is more concerned with what lies ahead.
“Regular season is over, so we simply need to focus on the next competition,” he said. “No reason to obsess over a five-game losing streak or five-game winning streak from earlier in the season.”
Los Altos enters CCS, set to begin Saturday, with a 13-13 record that includes an 8-6 mark in the De Anza. The Eagles followed a 9-8 loss to Gunn in nine innings May 10 with a 13-4 shellacking at the hands of the Titans Friday. Up 4-0 in the sixth Friday, Los Altos allowed 12 runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Eagles capped the regular season by falling 12-9 in eight innings to visiting Pioneer Saturday in a non-league game. Los Altos gave up a grand slam and 13 hits in the contest. The Eagles had 13 hits as well, with Stuart Cash going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Softball
St. Francis routed host Sacred Heart Cathedral 16-0 Friday to secure a share of the WCAL title at 9-1 (24-2 overall).
