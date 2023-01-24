MV basketball Jackson Kim

Mountain View High’s Jackson Kim tries to get up a shot around a Los Gatos defender Friday. He scored eight points in the win.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

Midway through league play, the Mountain View High boys basketball team finds itself in an enviable position – first place in the SCVAL De Anza Division.

Friday night’s 60-45 home win over Los Gatos propelled the Spartans into a tie for the top spot with the Wildcats (previously undefeated in league) and Palo Alto (the lone team in the De Anza to beat them).

