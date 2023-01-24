Midway through league play, the Mountain View High boys basketball team finds itself in an enviable position – first place in the SCVAL De Anza Division.
Friday night’s 60-45 home win over Los Gatos propelled the Spartans into a tie for the top spot with the Wildcats (previously undefeated in league) and Palo Alto (the lone team in the De Anza to beat them).
“We’ve had some good wins and played well in games, but this was our best win by far,” said coach Kevin Mack, whose team improved to 5-1 in league and 13-5 overall. “The big thing we told our guys in the locker room is that we grew up tonight.”
A peek at Mountain View’s roster might lead one to believe this is an experienced squad – comprising eight seniors, eight juniors and two sophomores – but only a few of these players logged meaningful minutes last season. That’s why Mack, who described the Spartans as “a young team,” is pleased with the maturity they showed Friday.
“We made better decisions and took care of the basketball, which was huge,” he said. “We turned the ball over a ton early in the season, but we’re learning from those moments now.”
Mountain View committed just five turnovers against the Wildcats (who made 15), and none of them occurred in the third quarter, when the Spartans took the lead for good.
Shaking off a disastrous end to the second quarter – Los Gatos’ Joey Rabitz sank a fade-away jumper at the buzzer after catching a three-quarters-court inbound pass to tie the game at 26 – Mountain View opened the third on an 11-5 run. Nine of those points came on 3-pointers from guard Billy Peir.
“Billy stepped in and did an outstanding job,” Mack said of the senior, who saw more action due to the absence of post player Jaden Feller (sprained ankle). “He’s a really smart basketball player and defends well, but he shot it great tonight.”
Peir finished with 12 points; only teammate Cole Palmbush scored more Friday. The junior had 23 points, highlighted by his buzzer-beating 3 to cap the third quarter. Palmbush’s shot from near the top of the key, set up by Jayden Minor’s inbound pass, put the Spartans ahead 44-37.
“Cole made big shots when it mattered,” Mack said. “That 3 at the end of the third was huge.”
So were the shots he made early in the fourth. After the Wildcats scored the first five points of the quarter to cut their deficit to two, Palmbush outscored them 8-1 over the next three minutes. The forward followed two free throws with back-to-back 3s, upping the Spartans’ lead to 52-43.
A pair of free throws from Jackson Kim and a putback by Brent Bennion extended the advantage to 56-43 with 2:32 remaining. Bennion finished with 10 points and Kim had eight.
Mountain View is slated to host rival Los Altos 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
