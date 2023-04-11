Stymied by slow starts, the Mountain View High boys volleyball team hasn’t been as dominant as last season when it went undefeated in the SCVAL De Anza Division and made it all the way to the Northern California Open Division final.
“It takes us the first or second set to warm up,” coach Katy Johnson said. “It seems like we’ve gone five sets more times than we haven’t this year. ... It takes a lot to do five sets, especially for the starters, and they can be tired for the next game.”
That may help explain the Spartans’ 9-11 overall record, which includes a 5-4 mark in the De Anza Division.
Mountain View went a program-best 33-3 last year, but six players on that squad graduated.
Three of them earned all-league accolades: outside hitter Patrick Kane (First Team/MVP), middle blocker Adrian Heath (First Team/Senior of the Year) and setter Troy Kelsch (Second Team).
With middle blocker Kyle Deng – a Second Team selection as a junior last year – sidelined with an ankle injury since mid-March, the Spartans bear little resemblance to the 2022 team.
“It’s been a learning season,” said Johnson, whose roster of 14 includes seven players new to varsity. “We’re still really good, but we have to work harder than we did in the past.”
The one constant has been Logan Muir, the league’s Junior of the Year last season. The 6-foot-5 outside hitter, who recently committed to Purdue University Fort Wayne, is on pace to again lead Mountain View in kills. Muir racked up a career-high 40 kills in a five-set win over Lynbrook last month.
“We’re going to Logan quite a bit,” Johnson said. “He’s having an amazing season. He’s virtually impossible to stop, but other teams have a scouting report on him now and are camping on him a little bit.”
With opponents focused on stopping Muir, the coach said she needs “more people to help take the pressure off him” – especially until Deng returns later this month.
“We really want to get Kyle back,” Johnson said. “He’s our best blocker and one of our best hitters.”
Muir has been getting help from right-side hitter Noah Isaac-
son, who is second on the team in kills and first in blocks.
“Noah is really stepping up on the right side,” the coach said of the senior.
Junior Cole Palmbush – whom Johnson called “a crazy athlete” – has also been producing points. The outside hitter ranks third on the team in kills.
Junior Lyric Manson, setting for the first time, tops the team in assists.
“Lyric’s doing great,” Johnson said. “We worried (about that position) going into the season, but he’s put a ton of extra practice in.”
Deng’s return, which Johnson said could come as early as this weekend’s Justin Ebner Memorial Tournament at Bellarmine, should make Mountain View even more formidable in the middle. In his stead, 6-foot-3 senior Manu Gupta and 6-foot-6 junior Zach Peterson – along with Isaacson, who sometimes switches spots with Peterson – have been putting up a big block.
“The strongest teamwide aspect of our game is blocking – we’re very difficult to get past, especially when we’re on – and also serve-receive,” Johnson said.
Much of the credit for the latter goes to Spencer Straw, according to the coach. The senior libero “has been the rock of the team,” Johnson said, “and he directs all serve-receive.”
Mountain View enters this week in second place in the De Anza Division, two games back of Cupertino. With six league matches left, thanks to the SCVAL’s new triple round-robin format, the Spartans remain very much alive in the race for first place.
“I think we’ll give it our best,” Johnson said.
A league title would likely lead to another berth in the CCS Open Division, in which Mountain View placed second to St. Francis a year ago.
“We’d be excited to get that opportunity again,” the coach said. “If not, we’d be excited to play in Division I. It’s a win-win situation for us: We either play wildly good teams and really test ourselves or we play teams that are still good and get a better shot at going further.”
