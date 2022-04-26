While a perfect league season would be nice, the Mountain View High boys volleyball team is after more than that.
“It’s one of our goals, but our sights are aimed a little higher,” senior standout Patrick Kane said. “We’d like to win CCS and try to win (NorCal), actually.”
Finishing undefeated in the SCVAL De Anza Division is certainly within reach – the Spartans are 10-0 with four matches to go – and those other goals certainly look attainable after their performance at last weekend’s Justin Ebner Memorial Tournament at Bellarmine.
Mountain View dominated the two-day event, winning all six of its matches in straight sets to improve to 25-1 overall. The Spartans topped St. Francis in Saturday’s final, avenging their lone loss of the season Feb. 24.
Mountain View may see St. Francis (23-2) again; both teams should be part of the Central Coast Section’s newly added Open Division playoffs.
“I’m super excited about it,” Kane said of the Open, which will include the top eight teams, regardless of school size. “I think it’s better this way, even though St. Francis normally would be in DII and we’d be in DI, and that would be one less really good team to beat to win the championship.”
Although new head coach Katie Johnson likes that her players are aiming high, she’s intent on keeping them grounded.
“The team would like to sweep league and go as far as we can this season, but we’re trying not to think too highly of ourselves,” she said. “Every game, I want them to focus on the team on the other side of court and how we can play the most efficient game we can.”
Efficiency hasn’t been a problem for this group, predominantly high-level club players with experience at multiple positions.
“We have so many offensive weapons and really strong fundamental players,” said Johnson, a biology teacher at Mountain View who served as assistant coach the past two seasons. “A lot of our reserves could be starters.”
The 15-man roster isn’t short on size, either. Kane – who has committed to UC Santa Barbara – stands nearly 6-foot-5, as does opposite hitter Logan Muir. A junior, Muir leads the team in kills (191) and Kane is second (170).
“They’re a dynamic duo,” Johnson said. “When they are up on the pins and hitting efficiently, they are very difficult to stop.”
As is 6-foot-6 senior middle hitter Adrian Heath, who ranks third on the team in kills (150).
“He is just absolutely insane in terms of efficiency,” Johnson said. “He can get up on any type of pass.”
Most of those passes come from setter Troy Kelsch, a 6-foot-3 senior who is “driving our success,” Johnson said. “He’s really athletic and fast to the ball. And he’s so tall, he can place the ball for our tall hitters’ hands in a short time because he’s in the air with them.”
The coach added that Mountain View is also getting key contributions from outside hitter Carter Lee, middle blocker Kyle Deng and liberos Spencer Straw and Tyler Norris, and 6-foot-5 utility player Noah Isaacson – all juniors.
The Spartans’ depth and versatility were on full display at last month’s Sacred Heart Cathedral Tournament in San Francisco. Despite bringing only eight players to the all-day event because the juniors were taking SATs, Mountain View swept their four opponents to take the title.
“Patrick played libero a couple games so he could rest, and the middles played outside,” Johnson said. “It was fun to play them at other positions and see them play competitively.”
The Spartans continue to benefit from the experience, Kane added.
“We showed our resilience,” he said. “And on that early-morning bus ride over there ... we established team chemistry.”
Mountain View has two league matches this week: tonight at home against Monta Vista and Friday on the road at Homestead. Both matches are scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.