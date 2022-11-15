Motivation wasn’t a problem for the Mountain View High football team Friday night. The Spartans not only were opening the Central Coast Section Division IV playoffs at home, but also against a Homestead squad that beat them a month ago in league play.
“We weren’t at our best last time,” Mountain View coach Tim Lugo said of that 34-20 setback. “We were looking forward to playing them again and hoping for a rematch.”
The second-seeded Spartans got their revenge, and then some, by routing the No. 7 Mustangs 48-23. That’s the most points Mountain View has scored in a game this year – and three of its touchdowns came on defense.
“It was a really good team effort,” Lugo said.
The Spartans (4-7) trailed early, down 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. But Kevin Conway’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Lex Silver just before halftime “gave us a lift,” Lugo said, cutting the deficit to 17-14.
Mountain View took its first lead early in the third quarter on Arturo Hernandez’s 18-yard run and then scored back-to-back touchdowns on defense to pull away. Andre Guimaraes Jr. returned a fumble 43 yards for a TD and Viliami Sekona had a 94-yard pick six.
Drake Wilkening accounted for the Spartans’ next two touchdowns, catching a 26-yard pass from Conway and returning an interception 58 yards to the end zone.
Mountain View hosts No. 3 Branham (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
