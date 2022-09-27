Andisheh Turner

Mountain View High’s Andisheh Turner sets the ball as teammates Cambria Cook, center, and Tessa Hunter, left, keeps their eyes on it last week against Palo Alto.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Considering how the season began, Mountain View High girls volleyball coach Dave Winn wasn’t complaining about where his team stood after 10 matches.

The Spartans somehow managed to be above .500 after one starter quit, two suffered ankle injuries and several players got off to slow starts because the coach said they didn’t play club over the summer.

