Considering how the season began, Mountain View High girls volleyball coach Dave Winn wasn’t complaining about where his team stood after 10 matches.
The Spartans somehow managed to be above .500 after one starter quit, two suffered ankle injuries and several players got off to slow starts because the coach said they didn’t play club over the summer.
“We’ve had plenty of adversity this year,” Winn said last week. “So, starting 6-4 is quite admirable.”
Especially after Mountain View lost its first three matches. After a surprising five-set loss to lower-division foe Wilcox in the opener, the Spartans failed to win a set against Shasta Summit or Castilleja.
Senior setter Andisheh Turner sprained her ankle in the first set of the Wilcox match, which “completely changed the dynamic,” Winn said. “The next two (matches without her), we were not ready to run with that lineup.”
Senior outside hitter Tessa Hunter played sparingly in all three matches due to an ankle sprain suffered the first day of practice. Based on her performance in last week’s home sweep of Palo Alto, Hunter has made a full recovery. She notched a match-high 17 kills and made only two hitting errors in the SCVAL De Anza Division match.
“That was one of her best offensive performances,” Winn said.
Turner contributed to that, the coach added, and is “close to 100% now.” A fourth-year varsity player, Turner recorded a team-high 440 assists last season.
Turner – whom Winn called “the heart” and “the IQ of the team” – is a captain, along with outside hitter Millie Kopp and fellow senior libero Lydia Weeks.
Kopp, whose 256 kills last season led the Spartans, “is a great vocal leader and very
determined,” Winn said. The University of Rochester-bound Weeks “leads by example,” the coach added, and is “one of the best liberos in the league.”
Defense is vital to Mountain View’s success, Winn noted, because it doesn’t have the size (no 6-footers) to match many of the teams in the formidable De Anza Division.
“We have to win a scrappier way rather than a power way,” he said. “We need to be great at digging and serving, like we were against Paly.”
That approach nearly worked against Los Gatos as well. The visiting Spartans took the defending league champs to five sets Sept. 15.
“I’m proud of the way we fought against Los Gatos,” said Winn, whose squad won the first two sets. “We were two points from sweeping.”
Mountain View began to turn its season around the previous week. The healing Spartans secured their first win – topping Gunn in four sets to open league – then went 4-0 to capture the Gilroy Tournament.
“Gunn was great for morale,” Winn said. “The competition in Gilroy wasn’t as good as we face in league, but it was a chance to get some other players time (on the court) and get confidence.”
Those players include some of the team’s six sophomores. Three of them play regularly – opposite hitter Mallory Berent, middle blocker Emmy Thomander and defensive specialist Kendyll Winn (the coach’s daughter) – while outside hitters Mia Delgo and Addy Kopp (Millie’s sister) and defensive specialist Alex Sakamoto “are role players,” the coach said.
Even with five seniors, this team lacks the experience of last season’s squad, which placed second in the De Anza, advanced to the Central Coast Section Division I semifinals and qualified for the Northern California Division II playoffs.
“We had six seniors last year who brought so much maturity,” Winn said. “This year, we’re not setting outside-based expectations. We’re learning to be more disciplined. I want them to focus on mental strength, rather than if we won or lost, and we’re starting to find that.”
Mountain View improved to 7-4 Thursday, edging host Monta Vista in five sets. That boosted the Spartans’ league record to 3-1, good enough for third place.
This week, Mountain View hosts last-place Cupertino Tuesday (after the Town Crier’s deadline) and visits first-place Los Altos 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
